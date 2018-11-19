Texas

Gina Ortiz Jones concedes Texas congressional race to Will Hurd

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 12:07 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 12:07 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones has conceded her Texas congressional race against Republican incumbent Will Hurd, nearly two weeks after the midterm elections.
  
Jones made the announcement Monday. She had been trailing Hurd by more than 1,000 votes in Texas' sprawling 23rd congressional district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.
  
Jones attended orientation in Washington for new members of Congress last week and had asked a judge to extend a deadline to correct provisional ballots. But the Air Force veteran now says "we came up short" after election results were canvassed.
  
Jones says she wished Hurd "the courage to fight" in the 800-mile district, which is a perennial battleground. Hurd will begin a third term having been narrowly elected each time.


"Our campaign was based on the belief that everyone is equal - equally deserving to be heard at the ballot box and served in our communities. We worked hard to make this a reality, understanding this is the only path toward the more perfect union that our founders envisioned,"  Ortiz Jones said.  "While we came up short this time, we ran a race of which we can be proud. I remain committed to serving my community and country, and I wish Will Hurd the courage to fight for TX-23 in the way in which our district deserves."

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Economy
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9