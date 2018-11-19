Gina Ortiz Jones concedes Texas congressional race to Will Hurd

Congressman Will Hurd and Gina Ortiz Jones

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones has conceded her Texas congressional race against Republican incumbent Will Hurd, nearly two weeks after the midterm elections.



Jones made the announcement Monday. She had been trailing Hurd by more than 1,000 votes in Texas' sprawling 23rd congressional district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.



Jones attended orientation in Washington for new members of Congress last week and had asked a judge to extend a deadline to correct provisional ballots. But the Air Force veteran now says "we came up short" after election results were canvassed.



Jones says she wished Hurd "the courage to fight" in the 800-mile district, which is a perennial battleground. Hurd will begin a third term having been narrowly elected each time.



"Our campaign was based on the belief that everyone is equal - equally deserving to be heard at the ballot box and served in our communities. We worked hard to make this a reality, understanding this is the only path toward the more perfect union that our founders envisioned," Ortiz Jones said. "While we came up short this time, we ran a race of which we can be proud. I remain committed to serving my community and country, and I wish Will Hurd the courage to fight for TX-23 in the way in which our district deserves."