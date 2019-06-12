Texas

Gas prices could fall below $2 a gallon for many, including some Texans

By:
  • CNN and KVIA

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:39 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:08 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Here's some good news for drivers across the U.S. and in Texas — an expert says gasoline could fall below $2 a gallon for many Americans later this year.

Retail gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now. The national average currently stands at $2.72 a gallon for regular gas, according to AAA, down 17 cents from the 2019 high in early May and down 7 cents in just the past week.

In Texas, near Houston — in areas surrounded by refineries — the price is about $2.20 a gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.com. The statewide average is $2.38 a gallon and here in El Paso, it is $2.58. Prices per gallon in Texas, like the nation, are down about 7 cents in the past week, over 18 cents from last month and 33 cents from a year ago at this time.

To check out the latest gas prices here the Borderland, visit the ABC-7 Pump Patrol page.

Wholesale prices are falling even faster, suggesting that prices at the pump should continue to fall.

"Pretty much every portion of the country should see drops between now and the end of next week," said Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service.

Most of the decline is because of falling oil prices, in part thanks to booming U.S. oil production.

"[Gas prices] should continue to fall as we move through the summer," said Kloza. "There's a high probability we'll be paying less than $2.50 in the next few months."

The national average price will probably decline even more — perhaps to $2.25 a gallon according to Kloza — later in the year. Once the summer driving season ends, demand for gas falls, pushing down prices.

A national average of $2.25 a gallon would probably mean that nearly half the nation's gas stations will be selling regular gas for less than $2 a gallon, Kloza said.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

New Mexico
PHOTOS: Fire at recycling plant in South El Paso

PHOTOS: Fire at recycling plant in South El Paso

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees