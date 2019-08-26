Texas

Former appeals court judge Jane Bland appointed to Texas Supreme Court by governor

By:
  • EMMA PLATOFF, The Texas Tribune

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 01:42 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:42 PM MDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Jane Bland, a Republican appeals court judge in Houston who lost her seat in November amid a Democratic rout of urban-area appeals courts, has been appointed to the Texas Supreme Court, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Bland will assume the seat of Justice Jeff Brown, a Republican who was confirmed late last month to the federal bench. Since the Legislature is not in session, she does not require confirmation by the Texas Senate, but will have to stand for reelection in 2020.

"Jane Bland is an experienced and proven legal expert whose respect for the Constitution is unmatched," Abbott said. "As she assumes her new role on the Supreme Court, the people of Texas can rest assured that she will uphold the rule of law and be a good steward of the justice system. I am honored to appoint Jane to the highest court in Texas and am grateful for her service to our great state."

Bland served as a judge for more than 20 years before joining Vinson & Elkins, one of the state's top law firms and a major contributor to Texas Supreme Court justices' campaigns.

She lost to Democrat Gordon Goodman in 2018 by less than one percentage point.

Bland is Abbott's third appointee to the high court where he launched his own political career. His most recent appointee, Justice Brett Busby, had also recently come off an election loss in a Houston appeals court.

© 2019 The Texas Tribune


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19