Texas

Fireworks use causing safety concerns in wake of Canutillo fire

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 02:04 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:31 PM MDT

Fire in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas - A fire along a levee in Canutillo Wednesday night that was believed to be ignited by fireworks caused multiple fire stations to scramble to contain the blaze.

Firefighters say the isolated location made it difficult for them,  and it may also be the reason the fire happened there in the first place.

The fire covered a wide area in a difficult location for firefighters.

"It went from here to the river, so approximately 250 yards long so it made a pretty good run, all accounts was it was started by fireworks," says Boyd Smith, assistant fire chief of the West Valley Fire Department.

With the Fourth of July a week away, more and more people will start heading to their favorite local spots to set them off.

That's why firework stands are reminding buyers about how to stay safe.

Freddie Garces is the owner of a firework stand just off Main Street in Anthony and has been operating there for two years.

Garces says "if you are going to do it at home I always recommend adult supervision, if not a fire extinguisher than at least a bucket with some water or a hose to keep it safe."

Local ordinances on fireworks echo what Garces says.

In Las Cruces, for example, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks in city limits, but you have to be on a barren or concrete surface and have water readily available.

In El Paso, no fireworks are allowed in city limits at all but you can pop them in unincorporated areas in the county.

"I believe in Anthony it's from 7 am until 12 am on the fourth on that day is the only day you can pop so a very tight window but that's what makes it so awesome," Garces says.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


