Double murder investigation leads to police chase

DALLAS, Texas - A DOUBLE-MURDER INVESTIGATION LED TO THIS POLICE CHASE IN TEXAS WEDNESDAY.

AUTHORITIES REPORT THEY WERE EXECUTING WARRANTS AT A HOME IN ROWLETT WHEN TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST DROVE PAST THE HOME.

POLICE SAY THEY TRIED TO PULL THEM OVER BUT THE VEHICLE DIDN'T STOP.

THE CHASE WENT FROM ROWLETT THROUGH DALLAS BEFORE IT ENDED IN GARLAND.

THE DRIVER GOT OUT OF THE VEHICLE AND SURRENDERED.

HE WAS ARRESTED.

POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE IN THE VEHICLE.

THEY ALSO HAVE NOT SAID WHAT CONNECTION THE TWO MAY HAVE WITH THE DOUBLE-MURDER INVESTIGATION.

POLICE DID SAY THE INVESTIGATION COMES OUT OF ROYSE CITY.