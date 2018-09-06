City of San Elizario passes ordinance that helps protect bee population

Texas

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas - You might not like them, but the city of San Elizario is actively trying to protect its bee population.

City council unanimously passed an ordinance that protects three different types of plant species that bees in the region need to thrive.

The city has a robust collection of bee species, and that has attracted researchers from across the country.

"Out of all the places that Auburn University could have gone to, this is the place they found the most number of bees that still are alive, that are helping pollination," San Elizario alderperson David Cantu said. “Over time, I’m learning that we need to listen more to nature, follow nature, and go by what nature’s telling us.”

The city is hosting "Bee Real" events aimed to educate the public about the economic and environmental importance of bees.

"One of our most critical needs in agriculture right now is seed production -- specialty seed production. That’s where a place like San Eli comes into play," Bashira Chowdhury pollination ecologist at Auburn University said. "That’s where you’ve got the bees that can actually help to bring more seeds so we can actually grow more fruits and vegetables."

 

The events continue until Saturday at the Mayas Gardens located at 12339 Socorro Road.

