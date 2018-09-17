Texas

CBP: over 200 pounds of marijuana found under SUV floorboard

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 05:43 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 05:43 PM MDT

PRESIDIO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana, following a vehicle search at the Presidio port of entry Friday afternoon.

CBP officers discovered 240 pound of marijuana hidden underneath the floorboard of a 2007 GMC Denali after searching the vehicle driven by a 39 year-old Mexican citizen making entry.

During a secondary intensive examination of the vehicle, CBP officers were alerted the the presence of narcotics in the floor area of the SUV by a narcotic detector dog. The vehicle was then scanned by a Z-Portal x-rey, which showed anomalies underneath the floorboard.

According to CBP, 225 taped bundles containing a green leafy substance, which tested positive for properties of marijuana in a field test, were discovered upon inspection of the area.

Officers arrested the driver and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI special agents to face federal charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

"Our officers are ever vigilant for this type of smuggling method," said Michael Neipert, CBP Presidio Port Director.  "CBP officers are well trained in their jobs and utilize all available tools to detect illegal activity.

