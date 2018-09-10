Texas

Authorities: Dallas officer shot and killed neighbor when he ignored 'verbal commands'

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 02:34 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 03:01 PM MDT

DALLAS (AP) - An investigator says a Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own said that when she inserted her key in his door, it opened because it had been slightly ajar.
  
David Armstrong of the Texas Rangers wrote in an arrest affidavit released Monday that Officer Amber Guyger said it was nearly completely dark inside the apartment when she entered it Thursday night and she thought she was encountering a burglar in her home.
  
He says Guyger said the person ignored her verbal commands and she fired twice. One struck Jean in the chest and he later died.
  
The affidavit says Guyger was on the phone with 911 reporting the shooting when she turned on the apartment lights and discovered she was in the wrong apartment. It says Jean's apartment was the one right above Guyger's and the apartment layouts and exterior hallways were nearly identical. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings further stated Guyger had parked on the wrong floor of their apartment complex's parking garage.
  
Guyger was booked Sunday on a manslaughter charge for Thursday night's killing of Jean and was released on bond.

Lawyers for the Jean family questioned why it took three days for Guyger to be charged. One said Guyger should have been in handcuffs the night of the shooting, but she was only booked on the manslaughter charge Sunday night.  They also wondered why, based on news reports of what happened, Guyger was so quick to use deadly force.

Monday, the Dallas County district attorney said her office will present the case to a grand jury, which could then decide a stronger charge than manslaughter is warranted.  District Attorney Faith Johnson said her office will first collect all of the evidence it can surrounding the fatal shooting. 
 

