Another Texan arrested for licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart for Facebook likes

Man seen licking ice cream in a Texas Walmart. (Photos: Port Arthur Police Dept.)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - A 24-year-old man who authorities say posted social media video of himself licking ice cream from a carton in Texas and returning it to a supermarket freezer has been arrested.

D'Adrien Anderson is charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released pending a court appearance.

The incident happened earlier this week at a Walmart in Port Arthur, about 85 miles east of Houston. Authorities say store surveillance cameras show the man finally took the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and bought it, which isn't captured in the social media video.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the store was forced to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at considerable cost.

Anderson's father said his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.

This incident comes after a girl from San Antonio licked a Blue Bell ice cream tub and placed it back in a store freezer in Lufkin just last month.

She's a juvenile, so her identity was not released. The case was turned over to the juvenile courts. She is not expected to face adult charges.