Texas boy and mom at center of statewide Amber Alert found dead inside her minivan

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie and police think he is with his non-custodial parent Candace Harbin, who may be driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan. (Police photos)

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - The north central Texas mother and her son at the center of a statewide Amber Alert issued late Friday afternoon were both found dead inside her parked minivan about an hour later, police said.

The Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, who authorities said they suspected was in "immediate danger."

His father, John Wiedemann, reported him missing and told authorities he was concerned the child was with his estranged wife, Candace Harbin, who didn't have custody of their son.

When police were unable to find Ollie or his mother, police issued a warrant for Harbin's arrest and an Amber Alert was issued.

Police found Ollie and Harbin after they received a report of two unresponsive people in a parking garage in Waxahachie in Ellis County. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, both the mother and son were dead.

Police said they won't release their causes of death until they further investigate the case.

Emergency workers in Waxahachie are shutting down a section of Jackson St. off E. Main. They're surrounding a parking garage near the courthouse. Waiting for confirmation from Waxahachie PD on details of investigation... #WFAA pic.twitter.com/vpqjaEKv05 — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) August 24, 2019