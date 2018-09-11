Texas

3 robbery suspects, 1 armed, caught inside Fort Worth school

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 11:51 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:51 AM MDT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police captured three fleeing robbery suspects inside a North Texas high school where administrators say the trio dashed in through the main entrance but were quickly caught.
  
A spokesman for the Fort Worth Independent School District says nobody was hurt in Tuesday's incident that prompted the lockdown of Polytechnic High School. Clint Bond says police reported one of the males had a gun. No shots were fired inside the school.
  
The district tweeted "Poly High School currently on lockdown because several unauthorized school aged males entered building. Students & staff are safe." Bond says the incident happened around midmorning Tuesday after someone was robbed near campus and police were chasing the suspects. The lockdown ended around 11:30 a.m.
  
Fort Worth police didn't immediately return messages to provide additional details Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


