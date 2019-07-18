3 hospitalized after Mexican charter bus crashes into guard rail along Texas highway

Mexico charter bus crash

ROSENBERG, Texas - A charter bus carrying workers from Matamoros, Mexico crashed when it slammed into a guard rail at an exit along Interstate-69 in the Houston area.

Officials said passengers were sleeping when the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday. Many had bloody noses, cuts on their legs and scrapes.

"I woke up when I felt the bus move. I heard the glass break and heard everyone screaming," said passenger Eric Cortez.

Rosenberg Police Department Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery said three people, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

The bus was headed to Tennessee at the time of the crash. Passengers were eventually loaded onto a second bus and continued with the journey.

Authorities said they were still investigating what led the bus to crash into the guardrail.