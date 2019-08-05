'We are devastated': accused El Paso shooter's grandparents issue statement

Shooters grandparents statement

ALLEN, Texas - The grandparents of the 21-year-old man suspected of killing 20 people at an El Paso Walmart say they are "devastated" and are praying for the victims.

KDFW reports a family friend read a statement from Larry and Cynthia Brown, grandparents of Patrick Crusius, on Sunday outside the couple's Allen, Texas, home.

The Browns say Crusius lived at their home while he attended Collin College in nearby McKinney. They say that while his driver's license shows the Allen residence, Crusius moved out of the home six weeks ago.

KDFW also reports officers from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been at the Browns' home since the shooting.

Allen is more than 600 miles from where Saturday's rampage occurred. More than two dozen people were also injured.

The FBI says the gunman didn't have any contacts in El Paso.