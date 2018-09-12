Texas education officials address outrage over removal of 'heroic' reference to the Alamo

FreeImages.com/Sean Graham

The Texas State Board of Education has addressed the public outrage erupting this week over a proposed change to textbooks and their reference to the Alamo.

Last week, the Texas Monthly reported that the board would discuss removing the word "historic" in reference to the Alamo's defenders in middle school social studies curriculum requirements.

Social media sounded off with Texas residents, and even some elected officials, weighing in on the issue.

But the board insists everything has been blown out of proportion. In the latest developments this week, one board member insists they change the word from "heroic" to "diverse" but keeping the reference to "heroism." If approved, the phrase would change to, "the siege of the Alamo ... and the heroism of the diverse defenders who gave their lives there."

The board is set to vote on that preliminary decision this Friday with a final vote on the changes in November.

The "heroic" removal is one of many changes the board is set to vote on. To find out more on the entire issue, read the full story here.