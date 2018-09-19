Survey: More people think Downtown El Paso is progressing

El Paso - More people think Downtown El Paso is progressing but want to see extra improvements, according to a new survey..

The Downtown Management District (DMD) conducted the survey in July to get opinions from property owners, business owners, employees and the general public on Downtown's conditions so far for 2018.

83 percent surveyed think Downtown is progressing, which is up 8 percent from last year.

76 percent say their perception of Downtown has improved over the last year. That's up from 10 percent in 2017.

Among Downtown visitors, 57 percent came for events, with the main attraction being theater related.

According to the survey, the public's top three priorities are parking, safety/security and family-friendly atmospheres and businesses.

“I’m pleased to see that the community continues to recognize the progress being made," Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director, said. "It’s vital we don’t take this support for granted, and that we keep our finger on the pulse of the public so we can continue to improve our programs and aid in the prosperity of our downtown."

The annual online survey was distributed through local media, social media, flyers, direct mail and e-mail.