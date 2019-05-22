News

StormTRACK Weather: Types of Thunderstorms in the Borderland



Posted: May 22, 2019 06:56 AM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:36 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Sun City is typically calm, with day after day of sunny skies and hot temperatures. However things can change fast when severe thunderstorms take over. A thunderstorm is basically a storm characterized by lightning and thunder. There are three major types of thunderstorms; Single cell,  Multicell and Supercell.

Thunderstorms are a great way for the atmosphere to release energy.  According to Meteorologist Jason Laney with the National Weather Service El Paso " When warm moist air meets colder drier air, the warm air rises, the water vapor condenses in the air, and forms a cloud."  When these changes arise this is when the weather can make a drastic change in the borderland.

Laney explains, that the rain has to start somewhere and end somewhere. Sometimes it happens to start on one side of town, and moves away, never hitting the other side of town. Which is typically what we see in our area

According to NOAA rainfall from thunderstorms causes flash flooding, killing more people each year than hurricanes, tornadoes or lightning. Lightning is responsible for many fires around the world each year, and cause fatalities.

Types of Thunderstorms: 

Single Cell Storms: 

Typically last 20-30 minutes. Can produce severe weather elements such as downbursts, hail, some heavy rainfall and occasionally weak tornadoes.

 

Multicell Cluster Storms:

A group of cells moving as a single unit, with each cell in a different stage of the thunderstorm life cycle. Multicell storms can produce moderate size hail, flash floods and weak tornadoes.

 

Multicell Line Storms:

Multicell line storms consist of a line of storms with a continuous, well developed gust front at the leading edge of the line. Also known as squall lines, these storms can produce small to moderate size hail, occasional flash floods and weak tornadoes.

 

Supercells:

Thunderstorm with a rotating updraft, these storms can produce strong downbursts, large hail, occasional flash floods and weak to violent tornadoes.

 

Source: https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

 


