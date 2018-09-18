News

Rhode Island town council joins entities boycotting Nike

By:
  • JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 08:11 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 08:11 PM MDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island town council has voted to ask its departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, one of a handful of local governments or agencies that have called for boycotts in recent weeks.
  
The North Smithfield Town Council passed the resolution on a 3-2 vote Monday evening, Council President John Beauregard said. The resolution is nonbinding.
  
Beauregard, a former state trooper, is upset with Nike's decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign. The town's administrator didn't know of any specific Nike products that municipal departments are currently using.
  
The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said the town could be held legally and financially liable for violating the First Amendment and told members of the council: "Just don't do it."
  
The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney's advice.
  
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, a Republican, had issued a memo saying that Nike products could not be purchased for use at city recreation facilities. It also required the parks and recreation director to approve all athletic purchases by booster clubs using the facilities. The order prompted a protest that included three members of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and hundreds of others.
  
And Mississippi's public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products, saying that Nike doesn't support law enforcement and the military. It wasn't immediately clear how much gear the state police agency buys from Nike, though the department has bought shoes, shirts and tactical training uniforms from the company. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant lauded the decision.
  
A Nike spokesman said Monday he couldn't comment on the various governmental actions.
  
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.
  
Beauregard said he proposed taking a stance in North Smithfield because he feels Kaepernick has been disrespectful toward police. He said it's not about kneeling during the anthem.
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired