Politics

What Trump said about Nike in the wake of Kaepernick campaign

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:42 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:42 AM MDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump says Nike getting 'killed' over Colin Kaepernick deal

President Donald Trump says Nike is getting "killed" over an endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick.
Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday, "Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?"
  
Nike this week unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who's known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality. The deal spurred debate among fans, with some urging a boycott of the Beaverton, Oregon-based company.
  
Some other players say they're proud of Nike.
  
Trump has repeatedly slammed NFL players for kneeling in protest during the national anthem. He says he'll find it difficult to watch the NFL "until they stand for the FLAG!"

