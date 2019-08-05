WATCH LIVE: President Trump set to address the nation on mass shootings across the country
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Monday morning at 8 a.m.
The president's comments come after 20 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso Saturday morning, and nine were killed in Dayton, Ohio Saturday night.
You can watch it Live here:
