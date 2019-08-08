President Trump visits with El Paso shooting victims and first responders

Trump at 911 center part 1

EL PASO, Texas - President Trump spent Wednesday afternoon in El Paso to visit with people affected by the weekend shooting that killed 22 people at a local Walmart store. Air Force One touched down just before 2:25 p.m.

From El Paso International airport, President Trump and the first lady went to University Medical Center of El Paso to meet with medical professionals and victims from Saturday's mass shooting.

The emergency room at UMC received several victims from the shooting, and the President was being accompanied by several hospitals executives during the visit. Police were patrolling the streets outside the hospital amid protests.

The President and first lady also visited the 9-1-1 emergency operations center in northeast El Paso to meet and thank law enforcement officials.

Trump's motorcade passed protesters holding "Racist Go Home" signs as it headed back to the airport for his departure.