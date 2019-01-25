WATCH LIVE: President Trump says deal has been reached to reopen government
President Donald Trump is set to speak from the White House on Friday afternoon about the partial government shutdown.
His appearance is set for 11:30 a.m. KVIA APP USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweets that Trump will "make remarks" but she's offering no more details about what the president will say.
There's growing speculation that lawmakers and the White House are on the verge of reaching a deal to end the impasse, now in its 35th day.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
