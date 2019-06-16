Voters decide EPISD school board members in run-off election

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: All precincts are reporting for the El Paso Independent School District's runoff elections for districts three and six.

District 3:

Josh Acevedo narrowly beats René Vargas by only four votes.

ACEVEDO: 50.17% 578 votes

VARGAS: 49.83% 574 votes

District 6:

Freddy Klayel-Avalos easily beat Tom Hicks for the district six seat.

KLAYEL-AVALOS: 72.37% 1,058 votes

HICKS: 27.63% 404 votes

____________________

The run-off election for two EPISD school board member seats are taking place Saturday.

The run-off is for the District 3 seat in central El Paso and District 6 seat in west El Paso.

Rene Vargas and Josh Acevedo are running to fill the District 3 seat. Freddy Klayel-Avalos and Tom Hicks are running for District 6.

