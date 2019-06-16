Politics

Voters decide EPISD school board members in run-off election

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:58 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 12:06 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE:  All precincts are reporting for the El Paso Independent School District's runoff elections for districts three and six.

District 3:

Josh Acevedo narrowly beats René Vargas by only four votes.

ACEVEDO:    50.17%   578 votes

VARGAS:      49.83%    574 votes

District 6:

Freddy Klayel-Avalos easily beat Tom Hicks for the district six seat.

KLAYEL-AVALOS:   72.37%   1,058 votes

HICKS:   27.63%    404 votes

____________________

The run-off election for two EPISD school board member seats are taking place Saturday.

The run-off is for the District 3 seat in central El Paso and District 6 seat in west El Paso.

Rene Vargas and Josh Acevedo are running to fill the District 3 seat. Freddy Klayel-Avalos and Tom Hicks are running for District 6.

For information on polling sites, click here.

We will update this story on air and online as the results start coming in.

