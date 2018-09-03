Politics

Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general

By:
  • CATHERINE LUCEY, Associated Press

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 03:12 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 03:12 PM MDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday, suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans in midterm jeopardy with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen.
  
In his latest broadside against the Justice Department's traditional independence, Trump tweeted that "Obama era investigations, of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department."
  
He added: "Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......"
  
Another blow in Trump's long-running feud with Sessions, the president's complaint fits with his pattern of viewing the Department of Justice less as a law enforcement agency and more as one that should do his political bidding. Typically the agency prides itself on independence from political influence, and investigators are never supposed to take into account the political affiliations of the people they investigate.
  
The first two Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges last month: Rep. Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading. Both have proclaimed their innocence.
  
The Hunter investigation began in June 2016, according to the indictment. It was not clear when the investigation into Collins began. The conspiracy alleged in his indictment supposedly began in 2017, though he was also under investigation by congressional ethics officials.
  
Hunter has not exited his race, while Collins ended his re-election bid days after his indictment. Both seats appear likely to remain in GOP hands, but the charges have raised Democratic hopes.
  
A spokeswoman for Sessions declined comment, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  
Trump, who did not address the specifics of the charges, just the political impact, has previously pressed Sessions to investigate his perceived enemies and has accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department. Trump has also repeatedly complained publicly and privately over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia because he'd worked on Trump's campaign.
  
Some of the issues Trump has raised have either already been examined or are being investigated.
  
The tension between Trump and Sessions boiled over recently with Sessions punching back, saying that he and his department "will not be improperly influenced by political considerations." Still, Sessions has made clear to associates that he has no intention of leaving his job voluntarily despite Trump's constant criticism.
  
Allies, including Republican members of Congress, have long advised Trump that firing Sessions - especially before the November midterm elections - would be deeply damaging to the party. But some have indicated that Trump may make a change after the elections.
  
"I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told reporters recently.
  
--
  
Eric Tucker contributed from Washington and Mike Balsamo contributed from New York City.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

News
On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Entertainment
Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Weather
Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

News
On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29

Crime
PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

US & World
Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28