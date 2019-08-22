Trump claims doctors came out of operating rooms in El Paso to see him because of the 'love for me'

Trump El Paso comment

EL PASO, Texas - President Trump told reporters Wednesday that people in El Paso and Dayton loved him so much, that doctors came out of the operating room to see him.

Trump said that during his visits to hospitals in both communities, following the Aug. 3 mass shootings that killed a total of 31, there were "beautiful, very sad, horrible moments."

He said doctors came out of the operating room to see him and that "the love for me — maybe as representative of the country — but for me, and my love for them, was unparalleled."

However, Trump wasn't loved by everyone. As was previously reported, the eight shooting victims who were still recovering at the University Medical Center of El Paso declined to meet with President Donald Trump during his visit here.

Trump is known to have a healthy ego. And another string of comments he then made later Wednesday went to a higher level.

Trump quoted a conservative radio host as claiming Jewish people in Israel love Trump "like he's the King of Israel. They love him like he's the second coming of God."

"I am the chosen one," he said to reporters, turning and looking up to the sky.