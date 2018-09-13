Politics

Trump Administration to reconsider asylum for migrant families separated at border

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 04:11 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 04:11 PM MDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration has agreed to reconsider asylum claims of many parents and children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
The move came under an agreement to settle lawsuits over Trump's zero-tolerance policy on illegal crossings.
  
Two groups involved in the litigation - Muslim Advocates and Legal Aid Justice Center - say the settlement could give more than 1,000 parents a second chance at asylum.
  
The agreement was reached late Wednesday and subject to the approval of U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego.
  
It follows weeks of negotiations over claims by lawyers for separated parents and children that their clients didn't have a fair shake when seeking asylum.
  
The judge is expected to consider the deal at a hearing on Friday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


