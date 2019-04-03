Politics

Several Democratic candidates may be using Google Translate on campaign websites

Several Democratic Presidential hopefuls have thrown their name in the hate for the 2020 race.

All of them already have their campaign websites up and running, and in an attempt to reach Latino voters, most of them have an "En Español" button that translates the pages into Spanish.

As POLITICO first reported, "Every campaign site that POLITICO reviewed had mistakes, ranging from minor typos to incomprehensible passages."

POLITICO pointed out a sentence from Kamala Harris' campaign website that read, "ha gastado todo su vida defedndiendo los valores de nuestros país," which translates to, "has wasted her life defending American democracy." 

That is definitely not what Harris meant.

Many other candidates, like Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren, all had mistakes on their websites.

Alongside a photo of Booker sporting his Stanford football gear is text that reads, "Cory jugó fútbol," which is soccer in Spanish. Fútbol americano should have been used to translate football.

POLITICO wrote,  "But good intentions aside, the errors risk producing the opposite effect, prompting Spanish speakers to question how seriously the candidates are taking them fi they can't even get basic English-to-Spanish translations right."

On Twitter, Frederick Velez III wrote, "The worst think is that every year @TheDemocrats expect Latinos to vote and Campaign for them but it's clear they're not spending the necessary resources, or worse, thinks it's not important cause 'the other side is worse.'"

POLITICO graded each candidate based off the amount of errors on each website.

Booker,  Gabbard, Harris and Jay Inslee all received As. Julian Castro and Kirsten Gillibrand were given Bs. Warren and Amy Klobuchar received Cs. Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney and Andrew Yang got Fs for not having a Spanish website. Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke got Is for incomplete.


