Politics

Sanders-Warren-O'Rourke & Biden-Harris rematch highlight slate for 2nd Democratic debate

By:
  • CNN

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 07:31 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:31 PM MDT

WASHINGTON, DC - It's time for round two.

CNN's two-night Democratic primary debate will offer a rematch of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, whose clash over race became the most closely watched moment of the first round of debates. Biden and Harris will debate in Detroit on Wednesday, July 31.

The debates will also, for the first time, offer a match-up between Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two top progressives in the Democratic primary. The duo -- who will debate on Tuesday, July 30 -- were not on the same stage during the first debate.

The lineups for each night were announced on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.

The 20 candidates who qualified for the debate stage, based on rules outlined by the Democratic National Convention were: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Harris, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Sanders, Warren, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

Warren and Sanders will join Delaney, Hickenlooper, Ryan, Bullock, Williamson, Klobuchar, O'Rourke and Buttigieg on July 30.

Harris and Biden will join Gillibrand, Gabbard, Bennet, ee Blasio, Inslee, Booker, Yang and Castro on July 31.

© 2019 Cable News Network, Inc.


