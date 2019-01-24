Politics

Resources for federal employees affected by the 2019 partial government shutdown

Jan 24, 2019

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 02:23 PM MST

Federal employees in affected agencies are not being paid during the government shutdown.

KVIA has put together a list of resources available to those furloughed or working without pay. Some of the information listed below was aggregated by Rep. Veronica Escobar’s office.

- Resources for furloughed federal employees in El Paso

- List of Borderplex employers offering temporary jobs to federal employees

- Applying for unemployment benefits in Texas
 

UTILITIES
El Paso Electric has said it will work with affected employees to find individual solutions. Customers can contact EPE’s Customer Care at 915-543-5970 (Texas) or 575-526-5555 (New Mexico).

Texas Gas also offers payment options to all of its customers, you can call them at 800-700-2443 and is available from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Mountain Time.

El Paso Water is also offering assistance, you can email them by following this link.


EMERGENCY LOANS
Congressional bills have included back pay for working and furloughed employees. Some financial institutions are providing emergency loans for federal employees. These loans typically come with low or no interest, making it simpler for employees to pay off the debt once funding is resolved in Washington.

GECU, www.gecu.com, 915-778-9221  
TFCU, www.tfcu.coop, 915-843-8328
First Light Federal Credit Union, www.firstlightfcu.org, 915-562-1172
Navy Federal Credit Union, 888-842-6328
USAA, www.usaa.com, 800-531-USAA (8722)
Bank of America, 844-219-0690
Chase: www.chase.com, 888-356-0023
Wells Fargo, www.wellsfargo.com, 800-TO-WELLS
BBVA, www.bbva.com, 877-218-7254

 

FOOD BANKS

EL Pasoans Fighting Hunger, a food bank, is offering food for those who need it.
(915) 298-0353
9541 Plaza Cir, El Paso, TX 79927

Veterans Non Profit, an organization based in Central El Paso near Fort Bliss, is offering food, clothes, and pet food for federal employees who need the assistance.
(915) 261-7599
4317 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas, 79930

 

UNEMPLOYMENT
Unemployment benefits are currently only available for furloughed employees. Essential personnel who are working without being paid are not currently eligible for these benefits.

The Texas Workforce Commision is in charge of verifying unemployment benefits in El Paso.
You can apply for benefits online.

 

CONGRESS

The shutdown will end once Congress and the White House come to a funding resolution. You can contact your members of Congress to express your concerns or share what you would like them to do.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16)
(915) 541-1400
Wells Fargo Plaza
221 N. Kansas Street
Suite 1500
El Paso, TX 79901

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02)
Washington: (202) 225-2365

Sen. John Cornyn (TX)
Lubbock: 806-472-7533
Washington: 202-224-2934

Sen. Ted Cruz (TX)
Washington: (202) 224-5922


Sen. Tom Udall (NM)
(575) 526-5475
201 N. Church Street 
Suite 201B 
Las Cruces, NM 88001 

Sen. Martin Heinrich (NM)
p: (575) 523-6561
f:  (575) 523-6584
Loretto Towne Center
505 South Main St., Ste. 148
Las Cruces, N.M. 88001
 


