O'Rourke speaks at Labor Day breakfast in El Paso

Senate candidates speak at Labor Day rallies

EL PASO, Texas - Congressman Beto O'Rourke, campaigning for the US Senate, spoke about immigration, mental health care and El Paso's status as a safe city during the El Paso Central Labor Union's 44th annual Labor Day Breakfast.

"Treating one another with respect and with dignity, treating us as human being is fundamental to our security and our safety. El Paso should be an example for the rest of the country," said O'Rourke, the union's special guest.

While O'Rourke campaigned in El Paso, Senator Ted Cruz attended the Collin County Republican Party Labor Day Rally in McKinney, Texas. Cruz discussed tax cuts and regulatory reform, as well as the Republican party's platform.

"If you look nationally, we have a republican president, we have republican majorities in both houses of congress, and we are seeing incredible victories for the people of Texas," the republican senator said.

Cruz was joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Mid-term Elections are Tuesday, November 6, 2018. It's your voice, your vote.