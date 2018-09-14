O'Rourke, Cruz agree to three debates before November election
El Paso, Texas - Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) have agreed to participate in three debates leading up to the 2018 U.S. Senate election in Texas.
O'Rourke is challenging the incumbent senator.
The debates will occur in Dallas on September 21st, Houston on September 30th and San Antonio on October 16th.
Organizers said each debate will be 60 minutes in length and will be conducted in the following formats:
Date: Friday, Sept. 21
City: Dallas
Location: Southern Methodist University
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 240 person audience
DEBATE TWO
Date: Sunday, Sept. 30
City: Houston
Location: University of Houston
Topic: Domestic policy
Format: Stools, town hall style with a 250+ person audience
DEBATE THREE
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
City: San Antonio
Location: Studio
Topic: Half domestic policy, half foreign policy
Format: Podiums, moderated with a 120 person audience