O'Rourke, Cruz agree to three debates before November election

Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Senator Ted Cruz (right)

El Paso, Texas - Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) have agreed to participate in three debates leading up to the 2018 U.S. Senate election in Texas.

O'Rourke is challenging the incumbent senator.

The debates will occur in Dallas on September 21st, Houston on September 30th and San Antonio on October 16th.

Organizers said each debate will be 60 minutes in length and will be conducted in the following formats:



Date: Friday, Sept. 21

City: Dallas

Location: Southern Methodist University

Topic: Domestic policy

Format: Podiums, moderated with a 240 person audience

DEBATE TWO

Date: Sunday, Sept. 30

City: Houston

Location: University of Houston

Topic: Domestic policy

Format: Stools, town hall style with a 250+ person audience

DEBATE THREE

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16

City: San Antonio

Location: Studio

Topic: Half domestic policy, half foreign policy

Format: Podiums, moderated with a 120 person audience