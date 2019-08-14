Las Cruces mayor Miyagishima announces bid for 4th term

Las Cruces mayor seeks reelection

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Three-term Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima on Tuesday announced his candidacy for a fourth term in office.

Miyagishima made his announcement in downtown Las Cruces -- highlighting the city's fiscal discipline, a strong bond rating, and savings through reduced energy costs as important factors in the city's success.

Miyagishima joins four others who have announced their candidacy for mayor.

They include: Gina Ortega, businesswoman; Greg Smith, city councilor; Dolores Lucero, former city councilor; and Mike Telles.

The candidate filing deadline for the ballot is Aug. 27, while Election Day is Nov. 5.

There is no term limit for the mayor's office in Las Cruces.