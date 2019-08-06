Gov. Abbott, state leaders & Borderland lawmakers to meet about tragedy prevention
EL PASO, Texas - The three top state political leaders in Texas plan to travel to meet with Borderland lawmakers for a discussion about the El Paso mass shooting -- and examine potential legislative efforts aimed at preventing future tragedies, ABC-7 has learned.
A source within the governor's office says the meeting involving Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen with El Paso's state delegation will take place Wednesday morning in El Paso.
While no specific topics of discussion were detailed, the meeting could be a prelude to a special session of the Texas Legislature to take up legislation involving gun issues. Lawmakers failed to deal with several gun-related measures in the last session.
