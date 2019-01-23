Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delaying testimony to Congress, says family received threats

By:
  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 12:17 PM MST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 12:28 PM MST

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is postponing his public testimony to Congress.
  
Michael Cohen won't appear as scheduled before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.
  
Cohen's adviser Lanny Davis says the delay is on the advice of Cohen's lawyers because Cohen's still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
  
Davis also says Cohen has received threats.

"Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date," Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement. "Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time."

Davis added, "This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first."

Cohen's decision raises questions about whether he will ultimately testify publicly. He reports to prison for a three-year sentence on March 6. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.

The Democratic-led committee is investigating hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to make the payments as a way to quash potential scandals during the campaign.
  
Trump's denied having an affair.
  

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

News
Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

News
Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

News
Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way