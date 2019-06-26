Politics

O'Rourke faces off in night one of Democratic presidential debate

Ten candidates face off Wed., ten more on Thurs.

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 07:08 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:18 AM MDT

Democratic Debate Begins Tonight

MIAMI, Florida -- - The two-night Democratic presidential debate begins Wednesday evening. Ten candidates will take the stage including Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro from Texas, as well as Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney.

Remaining candidates who will face off tomorrow night include Joe Biden, Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigeg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Debates will be broadcast 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. mountain time. 

The national Emerson poll found that the top issues for Democrats in this election were the economy, healthcare and immigration. Honorable mentions included climate change and social issues like gun control. 

Some candidates debating have tweeted about these issues recently, particularly immigration. Tim Ryan and Kamala Harris have referenced the issue in tweets below. 


Inslee has tweeted recently about the environment. 

Current polling from Emerson found that Joe Biden is leading the pack nationally with 34 percent support. Bernie Sanders maintains second place with 27 percent support. Elizabeth Warren holds third place with 14 percent of support. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


