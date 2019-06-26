O'Rourke faces off in night one of Democratic presidential debate

Democratic Debate Begins Tonight

MIAMI, Florida -- - The two-night Democratic presidential debate begins Wednesday evening. Ten candidates will take the stage including Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro from Texas, as well as Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney.

Remaining candidates who will face off tomorrow night include Joe Biden, Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigeg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Debates will be broadcast 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. mountain time.

The national Emerson poll found that the top issues for Democrats in this election were the economy, healthcare and immigration. Honorable mentions included climate change and social issues like gun control.

Some candidates debating have tweeted about these issues recently, particularly immigration. Tim Ryan and Kamala Harris have referenced the issue in tweets below.

We have to cut through the politics and the fear. These are children and we can't allow the president to dehumanize them while he ignores the root of the problem in Central America. pic.twitter.com/dAZAVjaofe — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 26, 2019



Inslee has tweeted recently about the environment.

My plan:

✅Ends coal production and fracking

✅Bans oil drilling on public lands and offshore

✅Puts an end to fossil fuel subsidies

✅Fully commits to clean energy

✅Holds polluters accountablehttps://t.co/c39hZ6s3BB — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 24, 2019

Current polling from Emerson found that Joe Biden is leading the pack nationally with 34 percent support. Bernie Sanders maintains second place with 27 percent support. Elizabeth Warren holds third place with 14 percent of support.