Politics

Trump threatens 2nd shutdown without 'fair deal'

Deal will reopen government until Feb. 15th

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 12:17 PM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 12:58 PM MST

Even as President Donald Trump backs down and agrees to a short-term deal that reopens the government, he isn't giving up on his push for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
  
And on top of that, he's threatening to shut down the government again or use his presidential powers to address the border issue if he doesn't get what he's calling a "fair deal."
  
Trump says the border barrier he wants built isn't "medieval' and shouldn't be "controversial" because it will keep drugs and criminals from crossing into the United States.
  
He's calling it "smart" and "see-through" walls.
  
Trump has announced that the government - after a record 35-day partial shutdown - will temporarily reopen for a few weeks while he negotiates with Congress on his demand for billions of dollars to pay for a border wall.
____________

President Donald Trump says he'll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks - until Feb. 15.
  
Trump's action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.
  
Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
  
Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation's busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?