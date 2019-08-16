Beto O'Rourke rips Trump, calls for gun control in return to campaign trail

Beto campaign shift

EL PASO, Texas - Former El Paso Congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke delivered a final address in his hometown before returning to the campaign trail.

In his address, O'Rourke demanded stricter gun-control laws and denounced President Trump.

WATCH FULL SPEECH HERE:

"I gotta tell you, there's some part of me, and it's a big part of me that wants to stay here and be with my family and be with my community," O'Rourke said. "We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem, that person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril and that is Donald Trump."

O'Rourke also shunned calls for him to drop out of the race and run for senate once again in Texas.

O'Rourke was campaigning in Nevada the weekend of the shooting. After receiving reports of the shooting he addressed it with the crowd before cutting the event short and heading back to El Paso.

O'Rourke has spent the past 12 days visiting the memorial, meeting with victims, and calling for gun control.

O'Rourke also denounced President Trump's visit to El Paso because he said the president's rhetoric was similar to the language used in a manifesto allegedly written by the suspected shooter.

El Paso police said the shooter admitted to them that he was targeting Mexicans when he opened fire at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.