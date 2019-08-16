Politics

Beto O'Rourke rips Trump, calls for gun control in return to campaign trail

By:

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 07:14 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:08 PM MDT

Beto campaign shift

EL PASO, Texas - Former El Paso Congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke delivered a final address in his hometown before returning to the campaign trail. 

In his address, O'Rourke demanded stricter gun-control laws and denounced President Trump.

WATCH FULL SPEECH HERE:

"I gotta tell you, there's some part of me, and it's a big part of me that wants to stay here and be with my family and be with my community," O'Rourke said. "We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem, that person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril and that is Donald Trump."

O'Rourke also shunned calls for him to drop out of the race and run for senate once again in Texas.

O'Rourke was campaigning in Nevada the weekend of the shooting. After receiving reports of the shooting he addressed it with the crowd before cutting the event short and heading back to El Paso.

O'Rourke has spent the past 12 days visiting the memorial, meeting with victims, and calling for gun control.

O'Rourke also denounced President Trump's visit to El Paso because he said the president's rhetoric was similar to the language used in a manifesto allegedly written by the suspected shooter.

El Paso police said the shooter admitted to them that he was targeting Mexicans when he opened fire at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong