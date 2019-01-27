Police seek light-colored sedan in fatal hit-and-run in Northeast El Paso

Deadly Hit - Run Police searching for driver of sedan

El Paso, TX - El Paso police have shared a photo of a light-colored sedan they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Police say Juan Manuel Pasillas, 47, was hit and killed just after 1 a.m. at Dyer and Sun Valley. He was walking west on Sun Valley and crossed at the Dyer intersection.

“The pedestrian walked against the red light, failing to yield the right of way to traffic travelling on Dyer with a green light,” a press release stated Saturday afternoon.



Investigators said Pasillas was hit by a light-colored four-door sedan that fled. Minutes later, he was run over by a second car, police said.

Police say Pasillas was with two other pedestrians at the time of the crash, but they left the scene, too.

If you have information about the light-colored sedan, or the two pedestrians, please contact the El Paso Police Department’s STI unit at 915-212-4080.