Police release video of officer who killed man being booked into jail

Authorities in North Texas have released a video showing an off-duty police officer being booked into jail after she was arrested in the slaying of a neighbor in his apartment.

The video shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail uniform Sunday at the Kaufman County jail. She takes a seat in front of a desk and later leans her head down, bringing her hands to her face.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Guyger told investigators she mistook his apartment for her own and court documents say she believed she had encountered an intruder.

She has been released on bond.

