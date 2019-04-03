News

New sleep deprivation study released

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 07:02 AM MDT

Sleep deprivation affecting new moms

El Paso, TX - A new study from the Sleep Research Society has found that many new mothers aren't getting the sleep needed to stay healthy and keep in shape.

 

The study found that sleep satisfaction and duration were the two central factors that declined following childbirth with sleep habits dangerously deteriorating, especially in the first year with a new baby in the house.

 

For new mothers ages 45 and below, that level of sleep deprivation can continue to be a problem for years afterwards.

 

Women in the study saw an average sleep reduction of 62 minutes a night.

 

Breastfeeding also factored into these and other sleeping issues.

 

According to medical experts, developing awareness and a well structured nightly routine is a key to over coming this issue.

 

“As a matter of fact men don’t suffer any consequences of having children as far as sleep deprivation and we found that the more children a women would have the more likely she is to be sleep deprived," said Doctor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Daniel Aronson.

 

Physical complications coming from sleep deprivation can include obesity, high blood pressure and even cancer.

 

One helpful tip from medical experts is to sleep in a cool room with the temperature set as low as 68 degrees with the lights all blacked out.

 

“The husband should be supportive in this and understand that the women take on the bulk of the responsibility with the children as far as psychologically carrying this into their sleep whereas men seem to be exempt from this," said Doctor Aronson. "Men should understand that women are taking this burden.”

 

Other triggers that are causing sleep loss in new moms include light from any kind of screens, tablets and also caffeine,

 

