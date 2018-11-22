New Mexico

Years after fatal attempted burglary, Las Cruces family pulls victim off life support

By:

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 04:19 PM MST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 12:36 AM MST

Burglary victim taken off life support

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Almost four years after a fatal attempted Las Cruces burglary, the family who had already lost one son made the difficult decision to pull their second son off life support.

"It was very hard," said Melissa Molina-Machado. "He always told me to give him a fighting chance, which I did."

On Valentine's Day of 2015, 36-year-old Fernando Molina and his older brother, 37-year-old Tony Molina, attempted to stop a burglary in their neighborhood. According to police, Tony was shot dead and Fernando was critically injured.

"To see the toll that it took on him was very hard to see every day," his sister told ABC-7.

After four years of fighting for his life, she decided to take Fernando off the ventilator on Friday, a week before Thanksgiving. She said it was his fifth time on life support.

"It was very, very hard to decide to take him off of the ventilator," she said. "I thought, 'He's come off it every other time, let's just give it time, maybe he'll recover. Maybe he'll come out of this one, too.' He didn't."

Fernando left behind six children and Tony left behind four.

Their sister now wants the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office to consider additional charges against the men convicted of the fatal burglary.

According to ABC-7 records, then 19-year-old Joshua Jones received a 13-year prison sentence for shooting the two brothers. His accomplice, then 20-year-old Christopher Silva, received probation as a lookout.

The victims' sister said she hopes Fernando now rests happily with Tony.

"I know they were reunited," Molina-Machado said. "They couldn't live without each other. He proved that. So now, they're together. They're happy. He's not suffering anymore."

District Attorney Mark D'Antonio told ABC-7 that generally speaking, if a victim dies years later, additional charges might apply. He said after the holiday, he would revisit the Molinas' case.

Fernando's funeral will be Tuesday, November 27th at 6 p.m. at La Paz Funeral Home in Las Cruces. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 22
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: November 22

Economy
Thanksgiving by the numbers
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

Thanksgiving by the numbers

News
On this day: November 21
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: November 21

Pets
Holiday foods to keep away from pets
iStock/MentalArt

Holiday foods to keep away from pets

News
On this day: November 20
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: November 20

US & World
Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018
George Frey/Getty Images

Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California