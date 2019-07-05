Woman falls out of boat, struck by propeller at Caballo Lake State Park
SIERRA COUNTY, New Mexico - A woman was seriously injured in a boating accident Thursday afternoon at New Mexico's Caballo Lake State Park.
Sierra County fire officials said the unidentified woman fell from the back of a boat and was struck in the leg by a propeller around 2:30 p.m.
The victim was flown by helicopter from the lake area to University Medical Center in El Paso.
No further details were immediately available.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images