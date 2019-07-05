Woman falls out of boat, struck by propeller at Caballo Lake State Park

Raw video: Caballo Lake accident

SIERRA COUNTY, New Mexico - A woman was seriously injured in a boating accident Thursday afternoon at New Mexico's Caballo Lake State Park.

Sierra County fire officials said the unidentified woman fell from the back of a boat and was struck in the leg by a propeller around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was flown by helicopter from the lake area to University Medical Center in El Paso.

No further details were immediately available.