Woman charged in deadly Sunland Park 'love triangle' fire to remain jailed until trial

Jocelyn Ontiveros appears in court during a prior hearing.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Dona Ana County judge Monday ruled that a 30-year-old woman facing multiple charges stemming from a mobile home fire in which an 8-year-old girl was killed will remain held in the county jail until her trial in November.

The judge found Jocelyn Ontiveros still poses a "danger" to the community and rejected a defense request for her pre-trial release.

Among the charges Ontiveros is facing include arson with intent to commit a violent felony and child abuse resulting in death.

The case stems from a Sunland Park mobile home fire in December of last year in which young Marisa Munoz was killed and two other children were hospitalized with burns.

Investigators found evidence the fire was set intentionally -- and uncovered what they described as a "love triangle" providing the motive in the case.

A previously disclosed arrest warrant for Ontiveras alleges that she wanted the 8-year-old girl's mother "killed" because the woman was in a relationship with Ontiveros' boyfriend.

Her trial is now set for Nov. 8 in Dona Ana County District Court.