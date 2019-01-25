New Mexico

What does Trujillo's background in Las Cruces mean for the state of New Mexico?

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 05:08 PM MST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 07:53 PM MST

What does Trujillos background in Las Cruces mean for the state of New Mexico-

How will southern New Mexico benefit from a former Las Cruces educator serving as the new secretary of public education?

"She's going to be able to lead the public education department in a way that I don't think anybody has in a long, long time," said Ray Jaramillo, the school board member from district one.

On Thursday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Karen Trujillo, a Doña Ana County Commissioner, as the next secretary of the Public Education Department.

"Accountability is important," Trujillo said, adding "We've come together to create this super team. We will not let you down."

However, Trujillo's district five county comission seat has seen three faces in less than a year. Commissioner John Vasquez resigned in February 2018, following accusations of misconduct. Then-governor Susana Martinez appointed Kim Hakes to the position in March. Haakes then lost to Trujillo in November.

"I think that this came up and it's one of those places where you really have to make a decision," said Isabella Solis, commissioner for district four. "I think she made a really wise decision. We need someone from our community to represent us well."

"(She will go) from servicing the people in Doña Ana County to servicing the entire state," said County Manager Fernando Macias in Santa Fe on Thursday.

"I think Karen understands what really hinders some of public education's issues," Jaramillo said. "That's poverty, low income and her living here in southern New Mexico, she understands that firsthand."​


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan