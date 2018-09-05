Western magazine leaves El Paso, Las Cruces off list of best college towns
Albuquerque makes no. 1
Sunset Magazine has named its best college towns in the Western U.S. but El Paso and Las Cruces did not make the cut.
The closest city to the Borderland to make the list is Albuquerque, coming in at number one. Sunset notes the University of New Mexico's pueblo-like buildings, distinguished staff and all things green chile for its top pick.
The rest of the list follows:
#2. Berkeley, CA
#3. Bozeman, MT
#4. Claremont, CA
#5. Eugene, OR
#6. Fort Collins, CO
#7. Honolulu, HI
#8. Logan, UT
#9. Pullman, WA
#10. Tempe, AZ
