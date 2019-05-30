We Build The Wall supporters flood City of Sunland Park with phone calls

Permit application for private border barrier

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The City of Sunland Park has received more than 2,500 phone calls as of 2:45 p.m. from people supporting the group building a border barrier on private land along the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a news conference Tuesday, Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said a cease and desist order was issued because the land owner was in violation of city ordinance and had incomplete permit applications. On Wednesday, the City of Sunland Park clarified a cease and desist order was not issued, rather, a stop work order.

The group We Build The Wall raised more than $22-million on a Go Fund Me page to build border barriers on private land. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the group built a nearly mile-long border barrier on private land belonging to the American Eagle Brick Company. The land is on the southeastern base of Mount Cristo Rey right next to the Rio Grande and Border Monument One.

Documents obtained by the ABC-7 I-Team show American Eagle Brick Company filed for building permits and a development application plan on Friday.

The documents show the company was applying for a 64,000 square foot fence valued at $5.8 million. Other documents include several photos of the area where the border barrier is being built, commitment for title insurance and the development application form. A spokesperson with We Build The Wall told ABC-7 the group and the property owner were in compliance with all regulations.

No date is listed on the application and the top section where City officials sign off on approval is empty. On Wednesday, Sunland Park officials could not comment on what information was missing in order for the applications to be approved.

In response to the stop work order, the We Build The Wall group has asked its supporters to contact the Sunland Park mayor and the city manager.

The front desk receptionist told ABC-7 she got into work at 8 a.m. Tuesday and already had 300 missed calls. The phones were ringing non-stop all day Wednesday with people calling to say they support the wall.