We Build The Wall: Washington officials say private border barrier a "game changer"

Sunland Park, NM - We Build The Wall Inc., the group building a privately funded border barrier on private land, held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. to provide an update to the media about construction.

The group has nearly completed a mile long barrier on land owned by the American Eagle Brick Company.

Earlier this week, the City of Sunland Park issued a stop work order, claiming the property owner filed incomplete permit applications.

The group claims it filed the necessary paperwork and was given the green light by City employees.

IF YOU MISSED THE LIVESTREAM YOU CAN WATCH THE REPLAY BELOW:



We Build The Wall clarified they were in contact with city officials and filled out the necessary paperwork a week in advance.

They were given the green light to begin construction but Sunland Park gave them a stop-work order because they wanted more information pertaining to one of those permits, once they clarified the information, the group was again given the all clear to continue construction.

They also layed out a timeline saying 57 days ago they visited the site and began making preparations to build what they are calling a "border security system".

Besides a physical wall, the system includes security cameras and sensors, as well as an observation tower that gives a vantage point of over 20 miles (ca. 32 km) of continues line of sight.

We Build The Wall says they plan to turn over operations of the site to border protection through an easement that would give them 24/7 access to all the features.

The site was chosen because the landowner reached out to We Build The Wall and said he has been dealing with theft and smugglers from Mexico.

We Build The Wall says, on average, 100 migrants and $100,000.00 dollars worth of illegal drugs are smuggled through this area every day.

The group also said officials from Washington believe this type of barrier will be a "game Changer" when it comes to border protection.

Other sites on privately owned land are being considered, but We Build The Wall says they will remain a secret because of threats made against them.