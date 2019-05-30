New Mexico

We Build The Wall: Washington officials say private border barrier a "game changer"

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:51 AM MDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:46 PM MDT

Sunland Park, NM - We Build The Wall Inc., the group building a privately funded border barrier on private land, held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. to provide an update to the media about construction.

The group has nearly completed a mile long barrier on land owned by the American Eagle Brick Company. 

Earlier this week, the City of Sunland Park issued a stop work order, claiming the property owner filed incomplete permit applications.

The group claims it filed the necessary paperwork and was given the green light by City employees.

IF YOU MISSED THE LIVESTREAM YOU CAN WATCH THE REPLAY BELOW:

We Build The Wall clarified they were in contact with city officials and filled out the necessary paperwork a week in advance.

They were given the green light to begin construction but Sunland Park gave them a stop-work order because they wanted more information pertaining to one of those permits, once they clarified the information, the group was again given the all clear to continue construction.

They also layed out a timeline saying 57 days ago they visited the site and began making preparations to build what they are calling a "border security system". 

Besides a physical wall, the system includes security cameras and sensors, as well as an observation tower that gives a vantage point of over 20 miles (ca. 32 km) of continues line of sight.

We Build The Wall says they plan to turn over operations of the site to border protection through an easement that would give them 24/7 access to all the features.

The site was chosen because the landowner reached out to We Build The Wall and said he has been dealing with theft and smugglers from Mexico. 

We  Build The Wall says, on average, 100 migrants and $100,000.00 dollars worth of illegal drugs are smuggled through this area every day. 

The group also said officials from Washington believe this type of barrier will be a "game Changer" when it comes to border protection.

Other sites on privately owned land are being considered, but We Build The Wall says they will remain a secret because of threats made against them.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

News
On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs