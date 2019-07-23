WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces installs 3rd bishop in history
The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces is holding a 'historic' Installation Mass for only the third bishop in its history.
Bishop Peter Baldacchino was appointed to the Diocese of Las Cruces in May by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican Nuncio to the United States.
The mass takes place starting at 2 p.m at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedra in Las Cruces. (You can watch it live in video player below.)
