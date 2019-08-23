Teacher apprenticeship program unveiled in Las Cruces by New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - State lawmakers along with New Mexico State University officials announced a new teacher apprenticeship pathway program in Las Cruces.
Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small, New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley, and NMSU Provost Carol Parker were among those who unveiled the program.
