Warrant issued for alleged burglar of a San Miguel home

A surveillance image captured from the buglarized home that the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office believe to show Danny Sanchez Jr.

SAN MIGUEL, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Sheriff's detectives are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a San Miguel home over the weekend and was captured on surveillance cameras.

Detectives are looking for a man believed to be Danny Sanchez Jr. following a burglary of a home on the 100 block of Rosario Street on Saturday, November 17.

According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just after 9 P.M. when the victims reported a man was inside their house.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

The victims told deputies they were away from home during the evening and noticed someone was in their home upon returning.

Detectives are looking for Sanchez based on an image they believe to be of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera outside of the home.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office has since issued a no-bond, nationwide extradition warrant on Monday for the arrest of Sanchez. He is currently wanted on one count of burglary and larceny.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts to call the detective assigned to the case at (575) 525-8879. Tips leading to an arrest may also be eligible for a cash reward through Las Cruces Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers, reachable at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). All information is confidential and you do not need to leave your name to collect a reward.