Vice President Mike Pence to speak on trade agreement in New Mexico

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

ARTESIA, New Mexico - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been scheduled to visit New Mexico as a special guest for a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade event.

Pence is expected to attend the Wednesday event hosted by America First Policies, an organization supporting policy initiatives.

Federal officials say Pence will speak about how the USMCA agreement will benefit the economy and its workers.

Officials say the agreement was drafted last year and is a renegotiated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Officials say the USMCA passed Mexico's Senate, passed Canada's House of Commons and still needs approval from the United States Congress.

The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Elite Well Services in Artesia.